Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) stated that there will still be dialogue with benches before voting on the text

the federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), coordinator of the Tax Reform Working Group, said on Sunday night (July 2.2023) that the Chamber of Deputies will make an effort to vote on the tax reform on the 4th (July 5) or Thursday (6.Jul). According to him, the proposal could still be voted on this Monday (July 3), but there will still be a dialogue with all the benches on the day. The deputy’s statement was given after a meeting at the official residence of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The meeting is being held to address the main votes of the week: tax reform, the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) project and the new fiscal framework.