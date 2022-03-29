Fortunatelyeverything has been material damage in the Mick Schumacher accident in Saudi Arabia, but at too high a cost for a team like Haas. Although the team of Guenther Steiner has moved away from the negative trend that accompanied them throughout the previous year, after having finished the two races of 2022 within the points consecutively thanks to Hulkenberg, any extra expense always suffers the economy of any team. A handicap that is especially accentuated in the case of the North American team since, with the departure of Mazepin, he lost his main sponsor and source of income.

Still looking for solutions to overcome that pothole, now they have to do facing a million dollar repair as a consequence of all the damage suffered by the VF22 in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP. The car was destroyed, it even broke in the engine area when the crane loaded it, and even returned the image that the Haas had before that moment, the team will have to invest close to a million dollars (an amount equivalent to about 905,000 euros).

The accident occurred at about 270 km/h. Schumacher suffered a 33G impact at turn 10, which left the entire car devastated except for two elements. Explains Steiner: “The chassis itself doesn’t seem to be broken. The side subframes do, but you can change them. Obviously we need to do a full chassis overhaul, but it doesn’t look too bad to be honest. The engine, from what Ferrari has told me, seems to be fine. The battery too. But then everything else is broken!”

The fact that the suspension must be completely repaired means that the cost continues “to be quite high” and that is where the estimate of Haas’ top representative starts: “I don’t know how much money, but with these cars, between the gearbox, the whole chassis, the radiator ducts, I’d say it will cost between half a million dollars and a million to repair it.” Quite a disaster for a team weighed down by the economy: “Obviously we have reserves, but if you suffer two or three like this, your contingency quickly disappears and losses come. So you just have to manage your resources. Nevertheless, I hope we don’t have too many more accidents.”