The Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources signed a memorandum of understanding to empower youth with future skills and enhance their active contribution to the UAE’s march by expanding the scope of the “Jahez” initiative and providing the opportunity for young people to benefit from the programs and interactive educational content offered by the “Jahez” platform. Under the memorandum, the Federal Authority for Human Resources will work to provide educational content in the main groups of future skills, namely: digital transformation skills, 10X acceleration of achievement, new economy skills, data and artificial intelligence skills, and future sustainability skills.

Young people working in local governments, the private sector, graduates, and those on scholarships outside the country will be able to benefit from the “Jahez” platform to develop their capabilities and broaden their horizons of knowledge.

The digital platform includes a portfolio of future skills, which is a comprehensive personal file for every employee in the UAE government, through which achievement badges are placed upon completing the requirements for future skills distributed on the four main skill groups.

The agreement was signed, in the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, President of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Mubarak Al Nakhi, and Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi said, “The memorandum translates the vision of the state government and its relentless endeavor to provide various forms of support for young people to be able to exercise their role effectively. It is also in line with the national youth agenda aimed at achieving a set of strategic goals that contribute to enhancing youth participation in the economic development process in the country, and creating a generation capable of continuing to give and explore the future, armed with science, knowledge and the tools of the age.”

He added that the “Ready” platform is one of the pioneering government initiatives that have contributed, and still are, to revealing government talents and providing them with the requirements of the labor market.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi stressed that the agreement reflects the state’s keenness to enhance the readiness of youth, and empower them with the new skills required to design the future and benefit from its opportunities, in line with the UAE’s directions. She indicated that the “Jahez” platform will work on designing a future skills path for young talents by engaging young people to identify their needs, explore new sectors and rapid developments to add training programs and skills that elevate youth capabilities and capabilities to serve the UAE. It is noteworthy that the “Ready” initiative for the future of government talent is an integrated digital platform for future skills, which supports the government’s readiness for the future, and raises the participation of its cadres in implementing leadership visions by building a leading future government model in the world, and enhancing performance, productivity, efficiency and future readiness of the UAE.

■ 5 main groups of future skills

• Digital transformation skills.

• 10x speed up skills achievement.

• New economy skills.

• Data and artificial intelligence skills.

• Future sustainability skills.