The outgoing bronze-blue quartet, with Pozzobon and Taddeucci in the women’s fractions, challenges Germany who spares Wellbrock. At 1 on Rai 2 and Sky Sports
Tonight at 1 (Rai 2, Sky Sport) the 4×1500 men and women will conclude the cross-country program in Fukuoka. At the World Championships, Italy won gold only twice in the world championship events (therefore not held in the classic World Championships): in Honolulu 2000 and in Sharm El Sheikh in 2002. Wellbrock’s Germany won gold a year ago in Budapest (with Leo Boy, Olivier Klement and Leonie Beck) over Hungary and Italy (Taddeucci, Gabbrielleschi, Acerenza, Paltrinieri), who changes the quartet by inserting in the first fraction Barbara Pozzobon, back from fifth place in the 5 km, and inserting Geneva Taddeucci in second, with Mimmo in third and Greg in the fourth fraction and returning from fatigue both in the 10 and in the 5 km. Paltrinieri in action Paltrinieri in action Wellbrock will be replaced by Rob Muffels, and in fourth position by Klemet. Germany aims for the golden en plein in a reduced program that no longer includes the 25 km (last year won by Italy with Dario Verani for a haul of 2-2-2). The 25-year-old from Magdeburg is spared at Momochi Seaside Park in view of next week in the 800 and 1500. Four panzer races, five Greg races. We will see the difference at the end of the World Cup. A difference that must also be considered with respect to the program at the Games, when cross-country skiing begins at the end of the pool tests, without however providing for the 5 km and the relay. In short, there are 3 specialties to consider: the Olympic ones, 800-1500-10 km.
From the waves of the sea to the lanes
—
German manager Bernd Berkham says: “It’s not so easy to dominate in both disciplines. That’s why we have now decided to change and after the 5 km, we immediately start working in the pool”. The six-time world champion is also aiming for gold in the 1500m and is looking for revenge after the disappointment of 2022. He also wanted to play the cross-country relay, also to guarantee Germany all the titles for the first time, a feat that has never succeeded. “I’m in great shape, but I think the relay goes better with some freshness, Rob is perfectly prepared to replace me in an excellent way” said Florian. Berkhahn doesn’t think Muffles is the weak substitute: “Rob has already won several world titles in the relay, that’s why we brought him along, so we have no disadvantages.” In 2015 and 2019, Muffels was one of the German gold swimmers in the team competition.
July 20 – 00:00
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#latest #assault #world #gold #background #Paltrinieri #Acerenza
Leave a Reply