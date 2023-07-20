Tonight at 1 (Rai 2, Sky Sport) the 4×1500 men and women will conclude the cross-country program in Fukuoka. At the World Championships, Italy won gold only twice in the world championship events (therefore not held in the classic World Championships): in Honolulu 2000 and in Sharm El Sheikh in 2002. Wellbrock’s Germany won gold a year ago in Budapest (with Leo Boy, Olivier Klement and Leonie Beck) over Hungary and Italy (Taddeucci, Gabbrielleschi, Acerenza, Paltrinieri), who changes the quartet by inserting in the first fraction Barbara Pozzobon, back from fifth place in the 5 km, and inserting Geneva Taddeucci in second, with Mimmo in third and Greg in the fourth fraction and returning from fatigue both in the 10 and in the 5 km. Paltrinieri in action Paltrinieri in action Wellbrock will be replaced by Rob Muffels, and in fourth position by Klemet. Germany aims for the golden en plein in a reduced program that no longer includes the 25 km (last year won by Italy with Dario Verani for a haul of 2-2-2). The 25-year-old from Magdeburg is spared at Momochi Seaside Park in view of next week in the 800 and 1500. Four panzer races, five Greg races. We will see the difference at the end of the World Cup. A difference that must also be considered with respect to the program at the Games, when cross-country skiing begins at the end of the pool tests, without however providing for the 5 km and the relay. In short, there are 3 specialties to consider: the Olympic ones, 800-1500-10 km.