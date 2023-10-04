Dies in serious accident member of the staff of the musical group ‘Los Soberanos de Juchitán’on the road Oaxaca-Isthmus, at the height of El Camarón.

The fatal victim of this accident was Audrey Martínez Sosa, better known as “Yeyo”the musical group mourned his death.

“With all the pain in our hearts, We deeply regret to inform you of the sensitive death from our friend, brother and colleague Audrey Martínez Sosa, better known as ‘Yeyo’ (…)

On behalf of the Castillejos Pineda Family and all of us who make up The Sovereigns We send our most sincere condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones,” they said in a statement published on their social networks.

They added that they accompany the family of ‘Yeyo’ and they sent him away remembering it.

"Friend, we will always remember you as you were, a great human being, happy, respectful, content and joyful; always giving your best in your work. You will live forever in our hearts, fly high and rest in peace, brother," they concluded.

The accident was of such magnitude that the vehicle in which they were traveling It was reduced to scrap metal as it was burned.

The group was heading to the community of San Francisco Huapanapa, according to a post on its Facebook page made hours before the accident.