Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded a strong increase last September to reach 56.7 points compared to 55.0 points in August, driven by the strong and accelerating expansion in economic activity in the non-oil private sector.

The results of the index issued by S&P Global showed a sharp acceleration in the volume of new business in non-oil-producing companies during the month of September, which rose to its highest level since June 2019, a strong increase in the number of new jobs, a significant increase in production, and a rise in the rate of Confidence is at the highest level since March 2020.

The index, which gives an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy, indicated a significant improvement in new order flows during September, with nearly 38% of companies participating in the study indicating a monthly increase compared to 8% who saw a decrease. . In companies where the volume of new orders increased, many pointed to an increase in the number of customers, which some of them linked to improved economic conditions and lower prices in light of competitive pressures.

According to the index, the 1.7-point increase was largely driven by the new orders sub-index, which rose by more than seven points to its highest level since June 2019, as new customers, competitive prices, and strong fundamental economic conditions boosted demand.

The results of the index indicated that, in conjunction with the rise in production more quickly, the level of confidence rose, while the strong growth in the purchase of production inputs led to increased cost pressures.

Strong demand was reported to have originated from both domestic and overseas markets in September, and the volume of new orders from foreign customers rose at a remarkable pace, the largest in just over four years.

The index results indicated that in response to increases in new business, non-oil producing companies in the UAE increased their production to a greater extent at the end of the third quarter. However, growth rose slightly after hitting a seven-month low during August, and was weaker than seen in new orders. The positive impact on production expectations was more pronounced, with confidence improving again and reaching its strongest levels since March 2022.

Non-oil companies saw further improvement in their supply chains, with delivery times shrinking at the largest rate since July 2019.

David Owen, a senior economist at Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence, said that the UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index recording its first rise in three months in September was driven by a much greater rise in the number of new jobs than it was one month ago, as The rise in new business volume was the fastest since June 2019, thanks to the attraction of new customers both domestically and in export markets. Owen added: “Growth in economic activity also accelerated, albeit slightly, and remains weaker than its record high recorded in June. This is the first time since May 2021 that the production index has lagged behind the new orders index, indicating that companies have not It feels the need to increase activity to such a large extent, and that it has sufficient production capacity to handle the influx of new orders. “Demand growth led to increased purchases at non-oil companies in September, accelerating the pace of purchase price inflation, while price reductions at companies continued, albeit to a modest degree, suggesting that competition has restricted strategies,” Owen noted. Pricing.