Gisela Valcarcel had announced with great fanfare the premiere of her new singing and competition reality show for América Televisión, “La gran Estrella”. Despite the expectations of her followers, the popular TV presenter failed to satisfy all viewers. These were some of the comments after the launch of their competition program.

Didn’t the ‘Señito’ invest in the production of the show?

Users on social media were pretty harsh about the work that Gisela Valcarcel would have done to produce his new show on América Televisión. The criticisms were immediate and the viewers pointed to the “recycled” production and the poor choice of judges that the driver would have made.

“The motto of the ‘Señito’ is ‘savings is progress’. That’s why every clown sitting there except for Ruby and Susan” and “In ‘the voice’ you can see a better production than Gisela’s show. That scenario seems recycled from the Artist of the Year” are just some of the statements that can be read.

Netizens were not satisfied with the release of “The Big Star”. Photo: @sakuritaml

Netizens were not satisfied with the release of “The Big Star”. Photo: @ultimateAugusto

Was it copied from “La voz Perú”?: This is what users said

On the other hand, other users who claim to have seen “The Big Star” Y “The voice Peru” This past Saturday, August 6, they noticed some similarities between both shows. Some even claimed that Gisela Valcárcel would have appropriated the format followed by the Latina reality show. These are some appreciations on the platforms:

“I am watching both programs from time to time, and while ‘The great star’ prefers to give more exposure to Giselo and the trainers (Yahaira and Michelle), ‘La voz Peru’ gives its participants. That’s where you realize which program is better and worth watching.”

Netizens were not satisfied with the release of “The Big Star”. Photo: @rociomv_

Netizens were not satisfied with the release of “The Big Star”. Photo: @elsoplonpe

Likewise, netizens compared the protagonists of each of the programs: “I prefer to see a thousand times see ‘The voice Peru’ that ‘The great star’ of Gisela. That they qualify you in singing: Yahaira Plasencia, Michelle Alexánder and Adolfo Aguilar is an insult, Sebastián Paloma, Sebastián Malhe, Javo and Fito Flores singing Chala head chala, the entrance theme of ‘Dragon ball Z’”

Finally, some users sent the also producer: “If you copy a format as perfect as ‘The voice’, at least make an effort to get stars that have to do with music to be your jurors, having a budget Aunt Gisela He’s always mediocre.”

Netizens were not satisfied with the release of “The Big Star”. Photo: @Stefjuly_11

Samu Suárez also criticized the premiere of “The Great Star”

Through its portal Instarándula, Samu Suarez gave his opinion on the new Gisela Valcárcel program, “The Big Star”. For the communicator, this proposal from ‘Señito’ would not have anything new or interesting for the public:

“You will need controversy to capture the public in the following galas. Although it now has a different name, it seemed to me that I was seeing more of the same. A difficult mold to change, without surprise elements, more than the presence of Susan Ochoa after the bronco, but not so much astonishment.