President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the audience of his Telegram channel with assurances that the negotiation process between Kyiv and Moscow would not resume during referendums in the regions controlled by the Russian army. The corresponding video message was published on August 7.

According to him, the Russian side must understand that it will not work to establish a dialogue with Kyiv if the territories of Ukraine that are currently under their control begin the process of joining Russia.

Zelensky added that the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently concentrated in the territories of Avdiivka, Peskov, Maryinka, Bakhmut in the DPR, and the Kharkiv region is also of concern.

The Ukrainian leader stressed the need for Kyiv in the next supply of Western weapons.

Earlier, on August 6, it was reported that a Russian flag was installed over the radio and television center in the city of Dniprorudne in the Zaporozhye region. The day before, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration (MAC) of Zaporozhye, said that it was time for the Kyiv regime to abandon its illusions about the seizure of the liberated territories.

The decree on the election commission for holding a referendum on the entry of the Zaporozhye region into the Russian Federation was signed on July 23. According to the decision of the head of the regional administration, the election commission was formed in Energodar.

At the end of May, it was reported that the Kherson region wants to become part of the Russian Federation and sees its future as part of Russia. Currently, the process of issuing Russian passports has already started in the region.

