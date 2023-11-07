“Give me a few weeks,” the New York Jets quarterback said on Monday when asked when he would play again. After the game against the Los Angeles Chargers (6:27), Rodgers spoke briefly with Chargers safety Derwin James and could be heard over the microphone.
On Monday, Rodgers came to the stadium without crutches and threw some balls on the field. “We’re going about it as smartly as possible and not trying to put any strain on the Achilles tendon, but trying to stretch it so that I can start moving faster,” the veteran said on the Pat McAfee Show.
With a 4:4 record, the Jets are third in the AFC East in the middle of the main round. Should Rodgers make his comeback, he and his team would probably no longer be able to fight for the play-offs.
