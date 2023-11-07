The results of a recent global research study in 2023 revealed that 56 percent of UAE students believe that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing education, according to 6 main tracks, which include teaching and learning methods, interaction and influential participation of learners, providing specialized learning experiences, and generating exceptional ideas. In the application and innovation aspect, increasing efficiency, quality and speed of completing tasks.

The study conducted by Anthology, which specializes in education solutions, and titled “Comparing Global University Trends and Student Expectations,” targeted more than 5,000 higher education leaders and current students in various countries of the world, most notably the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States, Brazil, Singapore, and the Kingdom. United.

The study showed that UAE students most use generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, as 32 percent of them use these tools weekly, and their reliance on artificial intelligence exceeds the use of it by students in both the United States and the United Kingdom by three times.

The study reported that the expectations of 80 percent of the UAE students surveyed confirm the continuation of this trend, with a significant increase in the use of generative artificial intelligence tools in the next six months. Chatbots On the other hand, 36 percent of UAE students confirmed their interaction with artificial intelligence tools, as well as their responsiveness and comfort in using chatbots based on artificial intelligence techniques to quickly obtain answers to their questions, while only 13 percent share this opinion in the United Kingdom. .

In answering a question about the role that artificial intelligence will play in higher education, 56 percent of students said that it will revolutionize teaching and learning methodologies. They are also convinced of the potential collaborative capabilities of artificial intelligence, with 40 percent of them saying that artificial intelligence enhances student interaction and participation. At a time when 38 percent of UAE students believe that artificial intelligence can provide personalized learning experiences.

On the other hand, a third of university leaders in the Emirates believe that artificial intelligence is likely to create new challenges for identifying fraud, but they mentioned a number of areas in which artificial intelligence tools have a positive impact on higher education, by increasing competencies for teachers, such as assisting In creating lessons (33 percent) and preparing evaluation questions (31 percent).

Anthology CEO Bruce Dahlgren said: “Personalized learning experiences remain the goal of the world’s educators, and by understanding the needs of each student, teachers can target areas that require focus and enhance productivity.

He stated that we are still in the process of understanding all the ways in which artificial intelligence will impact education, and as a pioneer in applying advanced technology in the education sector, including artificial intelligence, we see the support of students and university leaders for it in the UAE very encouraging, and this proves that the region has Schools are ready to adopt AI to enrich student experiences and deliver much better results. He unveiled a suite of new AI-powered features, including AI Design Assist, a tool that helps teachers create interactive learning experiences within Anthology’s Blackboard Learn Ultra learning management system.