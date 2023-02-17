García Luna wanted and desisted from litigating against the lawyer who scratched in the sayings of El Rey.

Referring to García Luna’s lawyer again as a “false, slanderer and slanderer”, President López Obrador wondered yesterday:

“How did he know that he had given me the… what’s his name… seven million dollars, Zambada, he didn’t know about the complaint?”

He was referring to that of his government in Florida to try to recover 745 million dollars that, according to the Financial Intelligence Unit, the former Secretary of Security obtained through criminal contracts at the expense of the public treasury.

The day before, de Castro had said that he was ignoring that litigation and that he was alone in the one involving drug trafficking accusations.

Regarding the “seven million”, what the litigant did was remind El Rey that in other statements (one in the trial against El Chapo Guzmán) he had said that a then AMLO official in the government of the Mexican capital was bribed ” for a campaign”:

– Do you remember that you said that you paid him seven million through Gabriel Regino when Mr. López Obrador ran for president against President Fox?

– I do remember paying him some money, which according to him was for the company, but not to pay López Obrador.

– Don’t you remember saying that you paid Andrés Manuel López Obrador seven million related to this presidency against Fox?

– I couldn’t say that because it’s not true.

The lawyer’s mistake is obvious: Vicente Fox was president and, if the confessed criminal qualified as a cooperating witness is believed, the “campaign” he spoke of would be that of López Obrador against Felipe Calderón.

The presidential anger is understandable.

However, the alleged payment to Gabriel Regino (as corroborated in the transcript that I reproduce here) is not an invention of Castro’s lawyer but rather what Zambada said in previous trials (including that of El Chapo).

AMLO’s annoyance is so great that yesterday he ventured a reckless proposal of doubtful realization and improbable success: to sue De Castro and win compensation.

When asked about what the jury will decide, he replied:

“I’m waiting too. What’s more, I’m going to tell you, I’m making a query because I’m seeing if it’s possible for me to file a complaint for moral damages against García Luna’s lawyer and those who are responsible. In United States. I am seeing if it is possible to do it because it is not Andrés Manuel, he is the president of Mexico, and this has to be made very clear. Since I don’t have money to pay a lawyer, it may be that I find a lawyer who charges a percentage, what is his name…?

One of his ignorant lambiscone “journalists” blew on him:

– Probono!

(Which means for the public good and it’s free).

In November 2018, due to the accusations made by El Rey, García Luna wanted to sue El Chapo’s lawyer who mentioned him in cross-examination. He consulted him and whoosh!: he couldn’t sue him because he was protected by US law, and neither could he sue Zambada because of his agreements and having the protection of prosecutors…

