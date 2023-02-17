the peruvian singer Milena Warthon will make its debut in the Viña del Mar contest. Find out in this note how you can follow its participation.

He Vina del Mar Festival 2023 is approaching and, with it, expectations are increased. La Quinta Vergara will concentrate musical representatives from different countries, so it is always attractive to follow this event of such magnitude. This year, the largest music event in Latin America will have the participation of Karol G, Alejandro Fernández, Cristina Aguilera, Fito Paez, Tini Stoessel, Camilo, among other consecrated. In addition, Milena Warthon will be in charge of representing Peru in the folklore category.

It is important to specify that the interpreter of “Warmisitay”, Milena Warthon, will compete for the silver gull against Camilú (Argentina), Bazurto All Stars (Colombia), Lala (Chile), Los Rabanes (Panama) and Frank Di (Mexico).

When does the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 start?

This Friday, February 17, the opening ceremony of the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival 2023 will take place. However, international artists will perform next Sunday the 19th until Friday the 24th of this month.

Viña del Mar Festival 2023: schedule according to your country

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2:00 a.m. (02/18).

How to watch the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 LIVE ONLINE?

After three years of absence due to the pandemic, the new edition of the Viña del Mar Festival will be held in Chile and Star Plus will be the only streaming service that will broadcast from start to finish LIVE for Latin America.

Viña del Mar 2023: transmission channels by country

Chile: Channel 13, TVN, Radio ADN and Radio Pudahuel

Peru: Star Channel and Star+

Argentina: Star Channel and Star+

Mexico: Star Channel and Star+

Colombia: Star Channel and Star+

Ecuador: Star Channel and Star+

Uruguay: Star Channel and Star+

Paraguay: Star Channel and Star+

Bolivia: Star Channel and Star+

Venezuela: Star Channel and Star+

Honduras: Star Channel and Star+

Costa Rica: Star Channel and Star+

Dominican Republic: Star Channel and Star+

Panama: Star Channel and Star+

Where will Viña del Mar 2023 be held?

The largest music event in Latin America will take place at the well-known Quinta Vergara Amphitheater in the city of Viña del Mar, in the Valparaíso region, in Chile.

Where to buy tickets to attend the music festival and how much does it cost?

Tickets for the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 can be purchased through PuntoTicket. In addition, it is important to nominate the tickets, which are already available from February 10.