‘Good boy’, one of the most terrifying and macabre films of 2023, has become a trend since its premiere in June. And everyone asks the question if a dog can be scary. The truth is that for the vast majority of moviegoers, this feature film that belongs to the horror genre is of great expectation. This film, of Norwegian origin, shows us a peculiar character who dresses and acts like a dog.

‘Good boy’, which is directed by Viljar Boe, differs from other films both in its plot and in its duration. Very few horror movies have a duration of less than 1 hour, while the movie about the man dressed as a dog will only take 79 minutes to leave you shocked. If you want to know what this feature film is about, keep reading this note so you know all the details.

What is ‘Good Boy’ about?

‘Good boy’, also known as ‘Me, you and Frank’ in some countries, brings us a story that at the beginning seems like any other film, without showing signs of terror because we see a couple who know each other through the application of Tinder dating. Then they both begin to get along so well that Christian, one of the protagonists of this plot, invites his future lover to his house where the macabre story will begin.

Sigrid is Christian’s lover, who lives in a mansion, but she is surprised that he is alone; However, her partner decides to tell her that he has a dog. The dark thing behind this is that he doesn’t tell her that her pet named Frank is human, only that he behaves like her faithful friend. The plot begins here, as it is about a kidnapped man who is disguised and acts as a dog.

On the other hand, in the synopsis you can read that “Christian, a millionaire heir, meets Sigrid, a young student, through a dating application. They hit it off quickly, but there’s just one problem: Christian tells her about her dog and that ‘dog’ appears to be Frank, an apparently kidnapped man who disguises himself and acts like a dog,”

Sigrid is one of the protagonists of ‘Good boy’. Photo: Viva Usa

Why is ‘Good Boy’ not suitable for children?

Although it is true when seeing the beginning of the film and since it is a plot that revolves around a dog, many can say that the little ones in the house can see it. However, this changes when the story progresses and everything becomes macabre. For this reason, the film was restricted and can only be seen by adults. Likewise, one of the main reasons it received an R rating was because it includes scenes of violence and inappropriate language.