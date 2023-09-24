In Ecuador the electoral campaign for the second round of the presidential elections officially began this Sunday, September 24. Correista Luisa González and businessman Daniel Noboa will face each other on October 15 to replace the outgoing president Guillermo Lasso. They will have to face increasing violence in the country, the greatest concern of Ecuadorians.

The two candidates who were selected in the first presidential round, Luisa González and Daniel Noboa, have 19 days to convince Ecuadorians to vote for each of them.

The elections will take place on October 15 and a period of electoral silence will be observed for the last three days prior to that date. 13 million people are called to go to the polls.

This Sunday, September 24, the electoral campaign for the Second Round of Early Elections begins and will end on Thursday, October 12, the National Electoral Council (CNE) said in a statement on Saturday.

The decisive event will be the debate between González, of the Citizen Revolution movement, and Noboa, of the National Democratic Action party, scheduled for October 1, where both will debate their economic, social and security proposals live on national television.

Meanwhile, candidates must respect a limit of $2,152,007 in electoral spending to spread their ideas in meetings, rallies or promotional articles.

In addition, according to the CNE, both “will be able to use the Electoral Promotion Fund of 989,579.14 dollars, not counting the Value Added Tax (VAT)”, so that they can share their proposals “in the written press, radio, television, billboards and digital media in an equitable and equal manner”.

Ecuador’s presidential candidate, Luisa González, speaks during an event on the night of the presidential elections, in Quito, Ecuador, August 20, 2023. © Reuters / Karen Toro

The CNE called on political organizations to comply “with a transparent campaign of mutual respect” and specified that the delivery of donations, gifts or gifts to citizens is prohibited. Nor can you spread racist, sexist, violent or religious intolerance content.

The winner will succeed the conservative Guillermo Lasso and will end the 2021-2025 presidential term, because in May 2023, in the midst of a political trial for alleged embezzlement against him, the current president decreed the dissolution of the National Assembly at the same time. time that the end of his presidential mandate, a mechanism called cross death, which allows calling for early general elections, precisely these elections.

Noboa, 35, is a conservative businessman, son of Álvaro Noboa, who was a presidential candidate on several occasions. On the economic side he seeks to create tax incentives and tax exemptions for new businesses. In terms of security, he wants to strengthen the judicial system, combat cybercrimes and improve the prison system.

On the other hand, Luisa González, 45 years old, is the candidate of the party of former president Rafael Correa, who became the first woman to obtain such an important percentage in the first round of a presidential election, she defends fighting crime, corruption and the strengthening of the Judicial Power.

Noboa leads the polls

Although in the first round of the elections 33.61% of the votes went to Luisa González, from the political movement led by former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017); and Álvaro Noboa, son of the magnate Álvaro Noboa, was the surprise of the first round, with 23.47% of the votes. Now, recent polls show Noboa as the favorite in the runoff.

According to the Click Research and Negocios & Strategies surveys, the candidate could receive 55.16% of valid votes, compared to 44.84% for his opponent.

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Daniel Noboa, of the National Democratic Action party, attends a presidential debate, in Quito, Ecuador, on August 13, 2023. © Reuters

Another Comunicaliza survey gives very similar results, and places Noboda with 55.14% of voting intention while González would have 44.86%.

According to Álvaro Marchante, manager of Comunicaliza, the general indecision would be 12.3%, while the white and null would be 9.5%, which he interprets as “relatively low numbers.”

70% (of the population) follow the electoral campaign with some, a lot or quite a bit of interest. That is to say, we are not like in other times, where perhaps the interest in the campaign itself was less, he noted, explaining that it is due, in part, to the growing violence in the country.

“Once this happens and people start to feel unstable and insecure, afraid, people start to have more interest,” he said.

Why is security a determining factor in these elections?

Ecuadorians are called to the polls amid unprecedented violence in the country with high rates of extortion, kidnappings and murders. Three political leaders were assassinated this year.

That of the candidate for assembly member for Esmeraldas, Rider Sánchez Valencia, who was shot while leaving a political meeting on Sunday, July 16. Then, on Sunday, July 23, Agustín Intriago, a popular mayor of the city of Manta, was murdered while supervising public works, also by gunfire.

On August 9, Fernando Villavicencio, former journalist and former congressman, candidate for the Presidency, who described Ecuador as a “narco-state”, was murdered while leaving a political rally in Quito.

Increase in violence in Ecuador © France 24

Ecuador is also facing several economic problems, with a high unemployment rate, business closures and an economy that is barely recovering from the pandemic. These are some challenges that the next head of state will have to face, in addition to the problem of violence.

With EFE and local media