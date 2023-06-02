“Il Messaggero”: a man completely undressed in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica

The man climbed onto the altar and stripped naked in the main temple of the Roman Catholic Church – St. Peter’s Cathedral. About it informs il Messaggero newspaper.

Temple workers and Vatican gendarmes detained the parishioner and took him to the station for identification and interrogation. Numerous tourists witnessed the action before the closing of the cathedral.

The material says that the man has mental disorders, during the action he scratched his body with his nails. In the photographs, the intruder stands directly under a bronze canopy by Gianlorenzo Bernini.

Earlier, in the center of Moscow, a parishioner staged a pogrom in the church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker on Schepy. The man came to the temple with a friend and at first behaved decently: he lit a candle and talked with the priest. However, when the companion left him, the Russian suddenly grabbed another visitor by the collar, then broke the table and smashed the window with a stone. After that, the parishioner stripped naked and began to run around the territory.