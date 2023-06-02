Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room“brought several changes for Joel, ‘the legend’ of the Gonzales. Although he managed to get over Fernanda’s breakup, he was later delayed again by Mike Miller and lost Macarena as a lover. But it’s not all bad news for him: now has an opportunity to become a cumbia singer as part of Grupo 7, thanks to the recommendation of his brother Jimmy.

The group went to visit him at his house to make his contract official, but ‘the fish face’ did not agree that he could not be sponsored on his own. After thinking about the advantages and disadvantages, he decided to join. The celebration was immediate and fans are excited that Joel is finally making his dreams come true.

