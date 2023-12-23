A man in the Philippines fought off a snake that attacked and bit him until it killed him, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Polileo Aliria, 48, was riding his motorcycle in Bohol province when a 3-meter-long snake appeared from the grass.

The newspaper quoted Aliria as saying that he was on his motorcycle and stopped when he saw the snake to clear the road for him. But the snake started attacking him, adding, “It bit my hand and I left the motorcycle. Then it wrapped its tail around my waist. It happened very quickly.”

Using his free hand, Alleria grabbed the snake's head and sank its teeth into its neck.

He said he spent about 10 minutes tearing off pieces of flesh from the snake until it died.

Following the attack, Aliria was taken to a hospital in Tagbilaran City, where he was treated for his injuries.

Pictures from the hospital showed Alleria with his arm covered in bandages and blood on his face.

Doctors prescribed antibiotics and discharged him so he could recover at home.