An agent of the Local Police of Murcia, next to the detainee. / PL

Thursday, December 29, 2022



The Local Police of Murcia arrested an individual at dawn on Thursday as the alleged perpetrator of a robbery in three houses in the Murcian district of Torreagüera to which he would have agreed with the intention of stealing the aluminum windows.

The intervention was carried out by Citizen Security agents, according to sources from the aforementioned Corps on their Twitter account. In addition, three search warrants, detention and admission to prison rested on the subject.