It seems that the new Guadalajara project is going well, at least that can be seen in what has been the team’s preseason towards the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League.
Hand in hand with the Serb Veljko Paunovicchosen by the new sports director, the Spanish Fernando Hierro, Chivas He has garnered positive numbers in his preseason. On Christmas Island he thrashed the Colima alligators; already in Verde Valle, defeated 2-0 to Necaxa; Later, he left for Spain, where he won 1-0 against Getafe and fell 2-0 against athletic bilbao.
After their mini tour of the European country, the Sacred Flock began their participation in the sky cup, friendly tournament that serves as preparation for the League. In the Group Phase, the rojiblanco team defeated by the minimum Mazatlanthrashed 4-0 at Saints Lagoondefeated 2-1 tigers and took the Classic Tapatio against Atlas by the minimum, with which, he qualified for the grand final against Blue Cross.
It will be this Friday, December 30 when Chivas be measured to Machine in the grand finale of the sky cupwhich will be held at the akron stadiumeven though the first phase was played in the college olympian, Nemesio Diez, Jalisco Stadium and the Volcano. The duel will be broadcast by channel 5 Y TUDN at 8:00 p.m.
Blue Cross He earned the right to be a finalist by being the leader in his respective sector, after drawing without annotations against Necaxahit 2-1 to the cougars in Ciudad Universitaria, draw 1-1 against Toluca and defeat 2-1 America in it Classic Younggame where the first place of Group B was played.
Once the sky cupthe Guadalajara will have his first game of MX League on Saturday, January 7, when he visits Rayados de Monterrey at the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumfirst official test for the era Paunovicwho already has the midfielder as reinforcements Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman and the striker Daniel Rioscoming from Pachuca Y charlotte fcrespectively.
