#Chivas with perfect step in the Cup for Mexico Chivas 1-0 Mazatlan

Chivas 4-0 Saints

Chivas 2-1 Tigers

Chivas 1-0 Atlas Final ➡️ Chivas 🆚 Cruz Azul

After their mini tour of the European country, the Sacred Flock began their participation in the sky cup, friendly tournament that serves as preparation for the League. In the Group Phase, the rojiblanco team defeated by the minimum Mazatlanthrashed 4-0 at Saints Lagoondefeated 2-1 tigers and took the Classic Tapatio against Atlas by the minimum, with which, he qualified for the grand final against Blue Cross.

DT of Chivas Veljko Paunovic, asks that the Rojiblancos be present in the final that will be played at the Akron Stadium next Friday against Blue Cross.

Blue Cross He earned the right to be a finalist by being the leader in his respective sector, after drawing without annotations against Necaxahit 2-1 to the cougars in Ciudad Universitaria, draw 1-1 against Toluca and defeat 2-1 America in it Classic Younggame where the first place of Group B was played.

Chivas and Cruz Azul will play the grand final of the Cup for Mexico. The appointment: This Friday the 30th at 8:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium.