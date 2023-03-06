Monterrey.- Felipe, 49 years old, was arrested after being accused of killing two dogs with machetes in the municipality of SantiagoNew Lion.

The events occurred on Monday, January 23, in the Antonio Villalón neighborhood, but the arrest warrant was issued until Thursday, February 23, one month after the attack on the loins.

Said order was fulfilled by the agents of the State Investigation Agency last Thursday, after the elements of the Santiago Police located him passing through the colona Héctor Caballero aboard a Grand Marquis vehicle, with license plates SPH-66- 03.

The General Directorate for Environmental Protection and Animal Welfare of the municipality of Santiago was in charge of the case. The dependency will be in charge of promoting respect for the life and rights of animals; Similarly, the Investigation Group of the Ministry of Public Safety and Roads learned about it.

After the case became known, users of social networks celebrated Felipe’s arrest and demanded that he be punished to the fullest extent of the law. See also Gandallism and chutzpá

However, a sector of social networks took up this case to urge the population to take care of their pets and not to abandon or neglect them.