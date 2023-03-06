Toni Kroos He is one of the most important figures in the current squad of the real Madrid and he is one of the architects of the recent glories of the merengue team.

His triumphs have positioned him as a world soccer figure and that is why he is not afraid to criticize, as he did with The Best award.

Now he also spoke about an aspect that he did not like at all about his team: the new shirt.

In the podcast ‘Einfach mal luppen’ made by his brother Felix, Toni harshly criticized Real Madrid’s current kit, and He classified her as one of the worst she has ever dressed.

“This season we also have a neck. A polo shirt is not a football shirt. This goes out to all manufacturers – this is big bullshit! Collared shirts are not good, they are uncomfortable and not nice at all,” he mentioned.

“And then you have two buttons up there. You just need to add a few more buttons and we’ll start playing with a shirt, or what? It’s not nice…”, he added.

For his part, he commented that the shirt he liked the most was the white design for the 19/20 season with some golden details.

“It has been, by far, the most beautiful shirt I have played with. The truth is that for a year I said to myself: we have to win a title with this shirt. If we don’t win a title with this shirt, it is absolute impudence and a lack of respect to the shirt. Thank God, in the end we were champions”, he commented.

Finally, he revealed that during this season he wanted to wear as many shirts as possible from that season: “Sometimes I didn’t even want to change it. I wanted to take it home, even though I was already 60, because I knew that at some point they would be taken from me.” .

