In public spaces, as the name suggests, people can do whatever they want. Yes indeed, always with education and following the relevant restrictions if any are indicated.

Beaches are spaces that, although they are free access, have a series of rules to follow by those who use them. Among them is not putting music at extremely high levels. However, there are those who fail to comply with this indication and, consequently, bother other users.

That is why Roni Bandini, a creator of ‘counterculture’ as defined in his X profile (formerly Twitter), has invented a device to turn off the speakers that people use to play their playlists while sunbathing on the beach.

The device in question is called ‘Reggaeton Be Gone’ (‘Reggaeton has to go’, in Spanish) and works over Bluetooth connections. As seen in the video shared by its creator, with just the press of a button, the device connects to the nearest speaker and turns it off automatically.

This creation has gone viral on social networks and in the Argentine media, since its inventor is originally from there. Opinions about this device are of all kinds, as there are those who support it and ask for more patenting, but to others it seems disrespectful.