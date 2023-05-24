A grenade A handheld device found when a family was searching the belongings of an elderly relative exploded in Indiana, killing a man and injuring his family two teenage sonsthe police reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Lakes of the Four Seasons community in northwest Indianathe agency said.

He added that the explosion killed the father, 47 years oldand left wounded his 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter, They were taken to the hospital with injuries caused by shrapnel.

Police Chief Oscar Martinez said investigators are trying to determine what caused the grenade to go off at the home about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Authorities did not immediately release any further information about the grenade or why that relative had it.