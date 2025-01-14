



Although it may sound paradoxical, it was on Libertad de Miguelturra street (Ciudad Real) where a woman and her two children lived through true hell on Monday night after, first, managing to flee from the threats that her partner, a 31-year-old man, made to them with a large knife with the that he later took his own life by stabbing it in the chest, just as they found him shortly after returning to the home where they all lived.

Some events that, as reported by the Civil Guard of Ciudad Real, occurred after nine o’clock this Monday nightwhen the man, after threatening his partner and the woman’s children with a gun, who were from another previous relationship, committed suicide after they managed to leave the house.

Sources from the Armed Institute explain to ABC that they themselves were the ones who, once outside the building, heard a loud bang and, upon re-entering it, they found the body of the man lying inert on the kitchen floor with the knife. stuck in the chest. The medical services that came to treat this person reported his death at 9:25 p.m..