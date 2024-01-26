The Colombia U-23 National Team football team faces this Friday against its counterpart from Brazil for the third date of the South American Pre-Olympic Tournament based in Venezuela.

It may be of interest to you: Mindeporte: possible replacement in Petro's cabinet after Pan American loss is leaked

The group led by Hector Cardenaswho were defeated 3-0 against Ecuador in his debut and last day he rested, his match against the Brazilians did not start well and he is losing with a goal from the star of the Real Madrid, Endrick.

A bad start cost him dearly Colombia in the 25th. Brazil recovered a high ball and made a bad stop to the rival defense, it was a four against two from which the Brazilians emerged winners.

John Kennedy took a powerful shot that the National Team's goalkeeper, Sebastián Guerra, could not contain, leaving a short rebound. Endrick, With his scoring instinct, he hunted the ball and only had to push it for the 1-0 partial.