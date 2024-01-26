You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team
Colombia selection
Héctor Cárdenas' team faces the Brazilians on the third date.
The Colombia U-23 National Team football team faces this Friday against its counterpart from Brazil for the third date of the South American Pre-Olympic Tournament based in Venezuela.
It may be of interest to you: Mindeporte: possible replacement in Petro's cabinet after Pan American loss is leaked
The group led by Hector Cardenaswho were defeated 3-0 against Ecuador in his debut and last day he rested, his match against the Brazilians did not start well and he is losing with a goal from the star of the Real Madrid, Endrick.
A bad start cost him dearly Colombia in the 25th. Brazil recovered a high ball and made a bad stop to the rival defense, it was a four against two from which the Brazilians emerged winners.
John Kennedy took a powerful shot that the National Team's goalkeeper, Sebastián Guerra, could not contain, leaving a short rebound. Endrick, With his scoring instinct, he hunted the ball and only had to push it for the 1-0 partial.
He stole the ball and finished perfectly. Endrick is the footballer who has generated the most hype in me in a long time.
Here you have his goal today to put Brazil ahead.pic.twitter.com/PAOxy9dzxb
— CR7STIANISM🇪🇸🇵🇹 (@Cr7stianismo_) January 26, 2024
