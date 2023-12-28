The National Police arrest a 49-year-old man of Spanish nationality as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with force after breaking the window glass of a commercial premises with a stone to access the interior.

The events took place around 6:00 a.m. on December 15, when a call was received in room CIMACC 091 of the National Police where, apparently, a robbery was being committed in a commercial establishment located in the center of the city. of Murcia.

Immediately, several National Police patrols went to the scene of the robbery and found the broken window glass and a large stone in front of the store.

After searching the interior, the agents observed the open and empty cash register. Furthermore, very close to the scene of the incident, they located three bags with advertising for the establishment lying on the floor and found, in one of them, some small blood stains that could belong to the alleged perpetrator.

Minutes later the owner of the business appeared, who verified that the three bags were hers and stated that two weeks ago she suffered another robbery where a large amount of money and several computers were stolen.

With the physical characteristics of the author and clothing provided by the owner through the video surveillance cameras, the National Police agents established a search device and located, within a few minutes, a person who fully matched the data provided. . The subject had a bandage on one hand and cuts on the knuckles of the other, as well as remains of glass on the back of his sweater, so the police immediately arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of the robbery.

The detainee, who has twenty-five police arrests for similar acts and other types of crime, was placed at the disposal of the Murcia Guard Court where the appropriate precautionary measures were adopted.