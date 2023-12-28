Fireworks displays are held at multiple locations and landmarks in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. To attract visitors from various parts of the country to celebrate the New Year 2024.

Fireworks displays are organized in Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Maryah Island, The Galleria, Yas Bay Waterfront, Sheikh Zayed Festival, and Al Hudayriat Island.

And in the Al Dhafra region in the public park, Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, behind Tam Center, Al Marfa, Al Mughira Beach, and the Liwa International Festival (Tel Moraeb 2024). In Al Ain, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.



According to the official account of the Abu Dhabi Media Office on the X platform.