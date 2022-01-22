A man and a woman were injured this Saturday in Murcia when they suffered a traffic accident on the road from Alcantarilla to San Gines (RM-E4), at the height of the West Industrial Estate, in the municipality of Murcia. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the vehicle in which they were traveling left the road and was overturned.

Local police officers from the Murcia City Council and health professionals from the Emergency and Health Emergency Management 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) are mobilized to the scene of the accident. The toilets treated ‘in situ’ a woman with trauma to the trunk and a man with multiple injuries. Later they were transferred to La Arrixaca.