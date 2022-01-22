Sinaloa.- From 2019 to 2021, the incidence of domestic violence In Sinaloa has grown to 45 percent, acknowledged María Teresa Guerra Ochoa, president of the Secretariat of Women of Sinaloa.

Complaints filed

In those same three years, he assured that sexual violence also increased, with 54 percent.

“Unfortunately, the statistics tell us of a strong resurgence of the phenomenon and an increase in violence not only against women, but against girls.”

He clarified that both figures obtained during that entire period correspond to the number of investigation folders or preliminary investigations, which the Attorney General’s Office of Justice in the State of Sinaloa has to its credit to determine responsibilities in the event of a complaint.

possible factor

He did not rule out that one of the factors in the growth of domestic and sexual violence in the state has to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he commented that the “confinement” produced by the health contingency from 2020 is not the only cause that originates both events. He even mentioned that the cases were maintained two years before the quarantine period caused by the Covid-19 infections occurred.

“It may be, but the pandemic is not the only factor that has to do with the problems of domestic violence, since there are others, such as the economic one, that originate it.”

critical alert

Guerra Ochoa assured that the gender alert decree has been essential to address the problems that exist in municipalities such as Mazatlán, Guasave and Culiacán.

He clarified that this law is an instrument that should be used, since it is useless for it to remain on paper as a document.

She specified that in the three cities with a declaration of gender alert, protocols are being reviewed so that there are rapid reaction units, so that when women call, police personnel can be dispatched.

He assured that if the alert has not worked in the region, it is because the mayors have not lowered the measures to make it effective.

The data

In the home

In the last three years, Sinaloa has presented a considerable increase in cases of domestic violence, which have shot up to 45 percent, mainly in the municipalities of Culiacán, Mazatlán and Guasave.

Concern

Precisely, in these three settlements, the municipal authorities maintain a gender alert to support women who are affected within the family.