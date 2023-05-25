The Grand Prix of the 62nd Cannes Critics’ Week was awarded this Wednesday to the Malaysian Amanda Nell Eu for “Tiger stripes”a movie about puberty that mixes teen comedy and horror.

The film narrates the vicissitudes of 12-year-old Zaffan, who lives in a small rural community in Malaysia and see how his body transforms at an alarming rate.

The “French Touch” prize was awarded to “Il pleut dans la maison” by the Belgian Paloma Sermon-Daï, about the adventures of two teenagers during a stiflingly hot summer.

The jury, chaired by Audrey Diwan from France, presented the prize for revelation from the Louis Roederer Foundation to Jovan Ginić, actor in “Lost Country”, by Serbian director Vladimir Perišić.

Finally, the SACD prize went to the French Iris Kaltenbäck, for her role in “Le Ravissement”, a film about urban loneliness.

