Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are rotating in the Krasnolymansk direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are holding rotational events in the area of ​​the village of Yampol in the Krasnolymansk direction. This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko, reports RIA News.

According to him, the rotation is in small batches of 5-7 people. The personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are transported mainly in civilian vehicles.