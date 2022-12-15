Thursday, December 15, 2022
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World
Taiwan: 6.2 magnitude earthquake

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.7 kilometers.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.7 kilometers.

Eight aftershocks occurred after the tremor, with more expected in the next three days.

