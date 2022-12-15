Argentina.- The triumph of the Argentine national team football match last Tuesday the 13th against the Croatian team in the semifinals of the world of Qatar 2022 confirmed the potential to be champion of the National Team and filled the Argentines with hope.

The euphoria caused by this achievement, also shot the cheers of many people who want to witness “live and direct” to the Argentine national team soccer playing the championship game.

Alejandro Herrasti, air leader of Take off for Argentina and Uruguay, told how the searches skyrocketed a few hours after Argentina disqualified Croatia.

“After the game we observed that the searches for flights to reach Qatar increased 399% with respect to the previous day, exceeding by a 77% to the search record from the previous match against the Netherlands,” he said.

In two hours, the airline sold out two flights

The national flag carrier arranged two new flights to Qatara couple of hours after the Argentine triumph but they sold out quickly.

One leaves on December 16 at 8:20 and sold out in half an hour after the match between Argentina and Croatia ended.

The other flight that also departs on day 16 but at 20:00 hours, it was uploaded to the web during the early morning but in a couple of hours all the seats were reserved. Both flights are from 19 hours and have a scale of catering at the airport fiumicino, in Rome.

transcended What is it possible that is another flight of airlines Argentinas, however news are still expected.

It is important remember that from December 2, travelers can enter Qatar without need to have a ticket and a confirmed hotel.

from take off explained that “they only have to do the Hayya Card and put the option “Early December Have now“. It is approved in a few minutes.