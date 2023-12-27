Several Colombian players appear on the list of the most outstanding promises in world football for 2024.

These are footballers who are under 21 years old and who, due to their characteristics and what they have done in their short career, have stood out and have a good future.

The list…

Is about Edier Ocampo, from Atlético Nacionalwho occupies eighth place, with a score of 73.5, not far from Arnau Martínez, from Girona, pointer with 95.4; Rico Lewis from Manchester City and Agustín Giay from San Lorenzo. But there is more.

The National defender Oscar Perea (67.9 points) appears in the ideal team alongside recognized figures such as Endrick from Palmeiras, Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense and Warren Zaïre-Emery from PSG.

The other Colombians on the CIES radar are John Lerma (69.9 points), from Atlético Huila, Blonde Spain (70.9 points) and Luis Angel Diaz (62.1) from Envigado and John Solis (77 points), the only one in international football, specifically in Girona de Spain.

