The leader of the Ukrainian Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, asked Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to propose a plan B to get out of the current “difficult, rather tragic situation” in the country.

The former prime minister of the republic noted that without this, Ukraine will not be able to wage “long-term protracted wars.”

Tymoshenko pointed to a decrease in military assistance from the West

The politician noted that the situation in Ukraine has significantly worsened due to a decrease in military assistance from the West. According to her, the supplied weapons to the country are “just enough not to lose.”

I want to turn to the president and ask him. Yes, today we are all for victory, for Ukraine, for territorial integrity. But head-on, as this battle is going on today, it will be very difficult for Ukraine to wage long-term protracted wars. And therefore I ask the president: offer the country a plan B for our victory. Suggest a way out of this difficult, rather tragic situation

Yulia Timoshenkoleader of the Ukrainian party "Batkivshchyna"

Tymoshenko called on Zelensky to “show his leadership” and act “clearly, rationally, strategically and victoriously.” “And don’t go into a remote corner if someone likes it,” she said.

At the same time, Tymoshenko did not give a hint of what this plan B should be. Until now, Kyiv has set itself the goal of reaching the 1991 borders, refusing negotiations with Moscow and a ceasefire.

Leader of Batkivshchyna criticized the bill on mobilization

Tymoshenko also criticized the bill on new rules for mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to her, two factions of the Verkhovna Rada refused to support him.

It doesn't solve the problem, it's ineffective and it's unconstitutional. Our team will not vote for him in this form. Yulia Timoshenkoleader of the Ukrainian party “Batkivshchyna”

In addition, the parliamentarian proposed sending police officers, prosecutors and other law enforcement officers to the front, rather than lowering the age limit for mobilization from 27 to 25 years.

“Reserving (…) hundreds of thousands of people in the security forces who know how to fight, but don’t fight, is the wrong position,” she is sure.

The bill appeared against the backdrop of a statement by the Ukrainian Armed Forces about the need to mobilize another 500 thousand military personnel. Ukrainian General Dmitry Marchenko explained that the republic’s army had run out of volunteers and it would be physically impossible to mobilize.

Kiev recognized the depletion of potential for financing military needs

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko previously admitted that the potential for financing the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been depleted. “It won’t work to artificially increase billions of hryvnia by a certain amount, we don’t have these billions,” said the head of the Ministry of Finance.

He also expressed bewilderment about the purchase of equipment by the military through volunteers. “It’s difficult for me to comment on things that I myself don’t understand. I myself don’t understand why we are still providing for the contribution of military personnel,” said Marchenko.

In addition, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said that if Kyiv does not receive additional funding from the West, 10 million pensioners may be left without benefits, and 1.5 million teachers and 500 thousand officials without salaries.