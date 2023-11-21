Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 6:13 p.m.



Updated 6:19 p.m.

Sonic explosion. This is the name given to the roar, similar to that of an explosion, that is heard when an aircraft, especially military aircraft, overcomes the sound barrier. This is what, according to the meteorological portal ‘Proyecto Mastral’, is what would have happened this Tuesday afternoon in Vega Baja.

The group of meteorology fans from Torrevieja refers to the data recorded by the ‘Flight Radar’ portal, which collects all the flights currently flying through the airspace. Around the time the alleged ‘explosion’ occurred, around 5:30 p.m., a Eurofighter Typhoon FG4 of the British Army was flying through the sky south of Alicante.

According to the radar, the plane would have departed from an air base in the province of Albacete. From there it would have crossed the Segura mountain range through Riópar to enter the Region of Murcia through the high districts of Lorca, where it has made several turns on itself. It then crossed the sky over the cities of Murcia and Orihuela.

The last ‘stopover’ would have been made on the coast of Vega Baja, where it made many other turns in front of Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada and San Pedro del Pinatar to then undertake the return trip to Albacete.

For dozens of neighbors, especially on the Vega Baja coast, there have been moments of fear and confusion. Quite a few have been startled by the effect of that sonic explosion that, some say, has even made the windows of houses shake.