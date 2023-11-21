The Nosferatu by the American director Robert Eggers it shows itself in a first image from the filming of the film, which stars a Lily Rose Depp terrified, as the shadow of a vampire claw looms against her face. The photo was made available thanks to a license plate exclusive Empire.

In this new film Lily Rose Depp will play the character of Ellen Hutter. If the name doesn’t sound familiar to you, the reason is easy to tell: Ellen was in fact the name used for Mina in the first Dracula film, the Nosferatu Of Murnau released in 1922.

In fact, Robert Eggers did not want to deal with yet another film about Count Dracula, but aimed much higher, setting up a real remake of the original film dating back to the German impressionist cinema of the 1920s.

Another actor born in the arts was chosen to play Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgard, just like Lily Rose, daughter of the well-known and acclaimed Johnny Depp. The director defined the performance of the latter in particular «absolutely phenomenal».

Another important name that joins the two actors is Nicholas Hoult in the role of Thomas Hutter. Hoult has been making waves in recent days also thanks to his new role in James Gunn’s Superman, which will be released soon.