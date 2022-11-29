Aguascalientes.- Aguascalientes and León de los Aldama are cities that have particularities that make them pleasant to live there.

Aguascalientes has a better perception of security compared to Leónaccording to the National Survey of Urban Public Security 2022.

In the city of Aguascalientes, 45.9 percent of its population feels unsafe, while in León the figure rises to 81.3 percent.

However, it is worth mentioning that Aguascalientes is a small city compared to Leónwhich is the sixth metropolis of the country.

On the other hand, both cities have their tourist attractions, while Aguascalientes has colonial buildings in the Historic CenterLeón has neo-Gothic constructions such as the Expiatory Temple of the Sacred Heart.

In addition, we cannot fail to mention the reason why León is known in the country, being the capital of footwear one of its main economic activities, making quality shoes at affordable prices.

Nevertheless, León is the poorest city in Mexico according to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), since it registers 294 thousand people living in conditions of poverty.

On the other hand, the Strategic Communications Office conducted a study and determined that Aguascalientes is the ninth best city in the country to live with 54.98 points, however León was not far behind and accumulated 52.91 points.

We recommend you read:

Knowing all of the above, it is a matter of evaluate the pros and cons of cities to personally choose which city seems best to you, either to visit or live.