By Martin Petty

DOHA (Reuters) – Christian Pulisic couldn’t even celebrate his goal against Iran because of an injury suffered just as the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in an eventful game that saw decided the runner-up in Group B for the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Needing a win to reach the knockout stages, the Americans were relentless in attack in a fast-paced game and broke the 0-0 lead in the 38th minute when Sergiño Dest’s perfect header into the middle of the area found Pulisic, who collided with the Iranian goalkeeper as he pushed the ball into the net.

Buoyed by an electric atmosphere at Doha’s Al Thumama stadium, the US team never lost confidence and were always in control against an Iranian team that could have gone ahead with a draw.

Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie were instrumental in almost every play for the United States, with Dest always bothering Iran, who were outmaneuvered and created few chances.

The meeting between the two diplomatic opponents was the first at a World Cup since the 1998 tournament in France.

With the second position in the group, the United States will face the Netherlands in the round of 16, while England, who passed in first place, will face Senegal.