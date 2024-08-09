Today, the special edition DualSense Astro Bot The controller is now available for pre-order internationally through the official PlayStation website or stores like Amazon and Best Buy. While there are still a couple of weeks left until the official launch of this controller, It seems that someone has managed to get their hands on this accessory.

Through social networks, a video has become popular in the last few hours, since it shows us the DualSense of Astro Bot in action. Here you can see the combination of blue and white that has so characterized not only the robot, but also the brand. Likewise, The touchpad stands out, where the main character’s eyes are.

Along with this, the user who shared this video has answered a couple of questions, and notably he has mentioned that the eyes do not blinkwhich means that they only appear on the touchpad when the controller is turned on. This is the first DualSense to offer something special with this section, since the one Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 They only had a design on the surface, and it was not integrated in such a special way as we see here.

We remind you that the official pre-sale of the Astro Bot DualSense is already available in certain places, and the new one Astro Bot It will be available on September 6th. In related topics, you can learn more details about this control here. Likewise, this is the new trailer for this title.

This controller looks amazing. It’s probably the best special edition of the DualSense, and I can’t wait to get my hands on this controller. However, considering that the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is no longer available, so stay tuned.

