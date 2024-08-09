Messier 106, also known as NGC 4258is one of the brightest and closest spiral galaxies to our Milky Way, located approximately 23 million light years in the constellation Canis Venatici. This fascinating galaxy has been recently observed from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, revealing intricate and surprising details that help us better understand its structure and behavior.

The central region of Messier 106 is dominated by a particularly active supermassive black hole, which is pulling in and consuming surrounding material in a process that generates powerful radiation as the gas heats up and spirals toward the black hole.

The image captured by the Webb telescope, using its Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), shows a variety of colors representing different distributions of gas and dust in the galaxy, specifically the blue regions reflect the stellar distribution, while the orange areas indicate hotter dust and the red hues represent cooler dust.

Finally we have the green, yellow and teal tones near the center of the image indicating different gas distributions.

A notable feature of Messier 106 is the presence of two “anomalous” arms visible in radio and X-ray wavelengths, composed of hot gas rather than stars, and astronomers believe that these extra arms are the result of black hole activitya feedback effect also observed in other galaxies.

This phenomenon is comparable to a wave crashing against a rock near the shore, creating a visible and dynamic effect.

Despite bearing the name of Charles MessierMessier 106 was neither discovered nor catalogued by the famous 18th century astronomer, but was instead discovered by his assistant, Pierre Mechainand added posthumously to the Messier catalog in the 20th century, along with six other objects discovered but not recorded by the pair.

The structure of Messier 106

Messier 106 is a spiral galaxy that has a complex and fascinating structure, its spiral arms are well defined and rich in gas and dustwhich shine brightly in images captured by telescopes. These arms are the result of density waves propagating through the galactic diskcompressing the gas and triggering star formation, where hot, young stars illuminate the surrounding gas, creating the bright regions we see in the images.

One of the most intriguing features of Messier 106 is the presence of two “anomalous” arms visible in radio and X-ray wavelengths. These arms, composed of hot gas rather than stars, as previously mentioned are probably the result of the activity of the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. Gas is expelled from the galactic nucleus at high speeds, creating structures that extend far beyond the main disk of the galaxy.

As we just mentioned, at the center of Messier 106 lies a particularly active supermassive black hole, and this attracts and consumes large amounts of material, generating powerful radiation as the gas heats up and spirals toward it.

This growth process is responsible for the intense luminosity of the galactic nucleusknown as active galactic nucleus (AGN), with AGNs being among the brightest objects in the universe and can outshine the entire galaxy that hosts them.

Observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have allowed us to study in detail the distribution of gas and dust in the nucleus of Messier 106, with images that show a variety of colors representing different temperatures and material compositions.

Messier 106 has hosted at least two supernovae observed by astronomers: one in 1981 and another one in the 2014that is to say extremely energetic stellar explosions that mark the end of the life of a massive star. These events release enormous amounts of energy and can light up an entire galaxy for weeks or monthsand play a crucial role in the chemical enrichment of galaxies, dispersing heavy elements into interstellar space, which are then incorporated into new generations of stars and planets.

Messier 106 is an extraordinary galaxy that continues to amaze astronomers with its unique characteristics and intense activity. The recent observations we have discussed, in particular those from the James Webb Space Telescope, have provided valuable new information on the structure and behavior of this galaxy.

By studying Messier 106, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of the processes that govern the evolution of galaxies and supermassive black holes.

If you are attracted by science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and updates from around the world!