Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the Israeli army carried out a “limited” ground incursion, the “deepest” on the outskirts of Gaza since the start of the war in the Strip twenty days ago. The ground incursion coincided with an escalation of air attacks, with the army announcing that it had attacked more than 320 targets in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian security sources said: A convoy of tanks and armored vehicles entered the outskirts of the northern Gaza Strip, amidst gunfire and artillery shells towards the Palestinian areas, while the Israeli army said that its forces, led by the “Givati” Brigade, carried out a concentrated raid operation yesterday morning in the northern Gaza Strip area. Through tanks, as part of preparing conditions in the area, in preparation for the subsequent stages of fighting.

He stated that as part of the activity, the forces monitored and targeted many “activists,” destroyed “anti-armor missile launch sites, and carried out work to tidy up the area,” noting that the forces “left the area after completing the mission.”

Israeli Army Radio said that the distance to which the forces have penetrated is the deepest since the beginning of the current war in Gaza. Last Sunday, the Israeli army announced that one of its soldiers was killed and three others were wounded in an armed clash during a limited incursion into the southern Gaza Strip.