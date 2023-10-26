Dina Mahmoud (London)

About a year before Americans head to the polls to choose the country’s 47th president, indicators indicate that the dissatisfaction of a significant percentage of voters in the United States with the current economic situation is in the interest of former President Donald Trump, who is described as the Republican politician closest to obtaining a ticket. Nominating for his party, to run in the race for the White House.

A recent opinion poll, which included more than 5,000 registered voters in swing states, revealed that 65% considered the economy the most important issue for them, expressing their rejection of the policies currently being followed in this regard, compared to 14%, who expressed their support for those trends.

The poll was conducted in 7 states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with a margin of error not exceeding one percentage point.

It was concluded that Trump is ahead of his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, in these states, by at least 4 percentage points.

The term “swing states” is applied to those states in which there is no political majority. Republic or democracy, which causes their voting trends to change from one election to another.

According to the results of the latest poll, 52% of voters in those states said that the American economy was better off during the Trump era compared to its current situation, which was opposed by only 26% of those voters.

Analysts who spoke to the American news site Axios considered that the importance of the results of such polls stems from the fact that the leaders of the Democratic Party are counting on the economic file, and what they see as the achievements achieved in that file, to enhance the chances of their party remaining in the Oval Office for a second presidential term.

But Kevin Munoz, spokesman for President Biden’s election campaign, downplayed the importance of these results, saying that things will change within the year that still separates Americans from the presidential ballot.

The legal debate still casts a shadow over the 2024 elections in the United States over whether the conviction of former President Donald Trump – if it occurs – will prevent him from running for elections, as well as whether the “conviction” is sufficient to exclude him from holding any government position, including the position of… President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.