Mohammed Abdul Samee (Sharjah)

When the pledge of allegiance is given to honorable men descended from all that ancient glory, poetry is a good reader of the scene, and the words are roaring with the size of this pride and all that ancient glory, and the poem of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, In supporting and affirming the pledge of allegiance to the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, it is one of the eloquent poems with the strength of its impact and its documentation of the endless heroism of two ancient families, the Al Nahyan and Al Maktoum families, as in the poem that confirms that the ruler seeks the rulers, not They strive for him, and in this is the pinnacle of pride in the leader, his kindness, glory and lineage, as he is the knight leader who leads the horses of His Excellency, and it is not strange that the banner of government comes to him in his hands and that he has the authority and be the leader of this confident and ancient state.

The poem also includes this brotherhood that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, is proud of, as he is loyal to the leader, the head of the state, may God protect him, in war and peace, and in politics, and in all aspects of life and requirements for the advancement of the state, and therefore congratulations to the leader who His command is always enforceable through everyone’s answer by saying “done”…!

This goat between the two families crowned them with a strong brotherhood and a great example of friendship and cohesion, as they met “between an uncle and an uncle”, including a pride in honorable lineage, and an ancient dynasty of lofty and leadership, and therefore the poem reached the pinnacle of pride in “the people of swordsmen, formidable and fierce horses.” Like a poetic verse that carries the meaning of chivalry, kindness, glory, and the high morals that this great attribute bears.

The state, with the determination of its leaders, is always moving forward. If one of the stars of this honorable noble family and the noble pioneering dynasty is absent, another star will replace it, shining on the gains and achieving more achievements, as it is a dear house that is known to beget only knights.

We are in front of a patriotic poem, and at the same time a subjective and sentimental poem that expresses a warm and ancient love between the “Al Nahyan” and “Al Maktoum” families. Patriotism, Arabism and humanity, where the decisiveness and the decision that is always in place, and the evidence for that is qualitative and abundant.

Pride reaches its peak when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God preserve him, invites those who want glory to take an arrow from the light of the honorable and glories, and they will definitely obtain it. The height of prestige, the strength of the blunt force, and the attainment of a lofty and status that is not matched by a rank or a prestige.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God preserve him, combined in his poem the hand that teaches the enemies lessons, and the other hand that gives, and whose giving does not reach a hand. hopes.

He is a great leader who is victorious from God, who is not able to be defeated by the enemy and the devil falls short of him. He is wise at the time of wisdom and severe when things need severity. He has firmness and coldness for those who want evil, and from him also stems generosity and charity. He combines two qualities that every wise, brave and giving leader must need. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him, is the one who is determined, and he is the one who does not know injustice itself, and he is the one who guides justice in its tracks, so his actions will be a balance in that, so he does not deprive anyone of his right or fail to redress a person’s injustice.

As for science and scholars, in the hands of the leader, the head of state, may God protect him, a great place for them, especially science is the path to the elevation of nations, peoples and states, and this is something the leader is well aware of. He is steadfast in resolve, and has loyalty and a close covenant. As for the pioneering country that is walking on the path of glory and achievement, it lives the most beautiful dream in promoting and confirming the bright future. levels.

The poem “A Leader and a State” is a poem flowing with glory based on a wonderful rhyme, both in and out. It contains wonderful poetic images that are in harmony with the national, political and emotional content that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, for the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, and it is the same feeling that the state and the people have for this great inspiring leader to whom the pledge of allegiance is renewed, the gains are magnified, and the achievements are confirmed in his hands.