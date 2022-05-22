The prickly animal resembles a hedgehog in a way, but the spiny pig’s body is not as worm-compatible in the same way.

Even peaceful the animal is sometimes forced to defend itself. For thorns, nature has developed an excellent effective deterrent: up to 40-centimeter keratin spikes.

Even the big predator soon realizes that it would not have been worthwhile to launch an attack. It’s like stepping on a rusty nail.

Barbed pigs There are many species. This side of the Atlantic is inhabited by long spikes Hystrix cristatafamiliarly just a porcupine.

Despite its name, it is not a pig of any variety, but a rodent.

When threatened, the porcupine spins its buttocks and the attacker gets to taste the sharp spikes. They sink into the snout of the predator and the consequences are painful when the wounds become inflamed and the predator is unable to eat.

Usually, this defensive battle makes the enemy retreat, but the spike is also capable of counterattacking.

In Italy it has been found that in pairs porpoises can even kill a larger predator.

As they stay in the lower nail, the spikes join forces and drive the attacker into the corner. They then push the stern above the attacker so that this pierces the spikes and dies.

The American spike has even more advanced technology. Its spikes have nasty barbs that make it easier to sink into the meat and not come off easily.

The spiny pig’s defense is a bit like a hedgehog, but the spiny pig’s body is not worm-compatible. Earthworms thus taste like hedgehogs, but the porcupine does not eat them.

However, the spike has a barn option. It can seek shelter from abandoned buildings or clogs under porches.

America Spiny pigs have a special way of eating bark from the bark of food. In the footsteps of the porcupine, the trunk of the tree looks as if the beaver had visited it. The spike still does not have a dam option. They do not take up construction timber.

There has been a widespread belief over time that an animal could shoot its spines at a predator. That is disinformation. The spike has no ability to act remotely.