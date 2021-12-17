Archenero businessman and lawyer Juan José Ruiz has recovered the old commercial brand Anís Archena, a liquor that began to be sold in the twenties of last century and that now, a hundred years later, has reappeared in the format of one-liter bottles.

It is a ‘gourmet’ anise that is obtained through the distillation of matalauva and that is produced in a dry and sweet format, both with the same graduation of 35 degrees. It was marketed until the mid-1950s. Its former owners had the Albert Distillery, in Alicante, but the factory that then sold this spirit was in La Estación, in Archena.

Ruiz, who recently presented the product with the mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, explained that, due to her profession as a lawyer, in the section on patents and trademarks she realized that the firm Anís Archena was not registered, so immediately He set about doing it and preparing the first jobs to obtain the precious liquor.

«During a visit to the Archena Museum, I saw the bottles of the old anise and that was where the idea arose after verifying that the brand was not registered. We quickly began to inquire about the mixtures that were used and we realized that it was a product obtained by distillation of Matalauva anise ”, explains the Archenero businessman.

The acceptance of this initiative has been such that, according to Juan José Ruiz, “orders have skyrocketed throughout Spain with sales of about 100 bottles a day, despite the fact that we have only been producing anise since this month of December.” The purpose, according to the promoter, is “to adapt the place where the liquor is produced for greater competitiveness and so that it can be visited by whoever wants it.” He adds that “we want this vintage and historical product from Archena to become a benchmark in the Region, and at the same time to be an indispensable element of table-top meals.”

The mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, values ​​this initiative “very positively” and is committed to becoming a “true ambassador” of such a unique product, as she stated this week during the presentation of this drink.