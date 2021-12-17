Montilivi He says bye this friday at football in 2021 with a Girona-Burgos caratsfollow the game live on AS.com). The two sets are immersed in one of their Best moments of the course and neither wants to miss the train that leads to the promotion playoff. Sum 28 points and they are only three from Las Palmas, sixth place. The rojiblancos, with Stuani at the head, they receive a Burgos that despite his recently promoted poster, he has already shown that hit like a big: they have three victories in a row in the league with a balance of six goals in favor and none against.

Both Girona and Burgos come to play last Tuesday duel of Copa del Rey so the little rest time cannot be an excuse. In addition, both Michel as Calero rotated. Of course, the rojiblancos they arrive with more confidence because while they won and convinced against Huesca, the Burgos fell in Saragossa. Stuani, Juanpe and Bernardo rested at Girona and this Friday they will regain their starting status. Comes the league reality and here There is no margin for error, so that Aleix García, Álex Baena and Samu Saiz will also have their place. These are the ones that should make a Girona of Michel what longs for finish 2021 with 31 points and thus allow his fans to spend a Christmas looking up at the table and unleash the illusion so that 2022 will be the return to First Division.

The Burgos has also earned the right to look towards the playoff, but it is not his last game of 2021 because the day 31 will receive the Amorebieta. Although for that duel there is still a lot of cold to endure and Calero’s people try to look at the present and lengthen their sweet moment. Falling in the Cup was, without a doubt, a lesser evil for a block uploaded in the good wave, but that arrives at Montilivi with casualties. Julian Calero you will not be able to count four major players in your schemes as Berjón, Juanma, Fran García (injured) and Mumo (sanctioned). This circumstance will force to change the starting eleven that Calero had repeated in the last three games and even, it is possible, that it forces him to change the system.