A lawsuit claims Cristiano Ronaldo more than $1 billion for promoting Binance

Athletes and celebrities have been living dangerous relationships with cryptocurrency firms. Seduced by generous contracts, they have offered to promote markets and cryptocurrencies that operated on the edge of the law or that openly violated it. That has cost them fines and lawsuits. The last one was presented on Monday in Florida (United States) against the Saudi league footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for lending his image to the cryptocurrency giant Binance.

The 133-page lawsuit was filed in a Florida court. It is signed by Michael Sizemore, a California resident, who already sued the founder and CEO of Binance a few months ago; Mikey Vongdara, from Florida, and Gordon Lewis, from Colorado. The three claim that they bought cryptocurrencies through the Binance market and now demand to be compensated for their losses. This is a collective lawsuit to which all injured parties who consider themselves to be in the same situation can join.

The plaintiffs are targeting Cristiano Ronaldo because he “promoted, assisted and/or actively participated in the offer and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance.” The text points out that in 2022, the footballer entered into a multi-year partnership with Binance that involved the launch of his first collection of NFTs, initials of non-fungible tokensa class of cryptoassets.

The Portuguese footballer launched his CR7 NFT collection with Binance in November last year, ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Their starting prices started at around $77 and featured animated images of Ronaldo at iconic moments in his life. That image sold for $77 is now trading for just one dollar. There were much more expensive NFTs of the footballer, up to a maximum of $10,000.

Ronaldo was also a paid spokesperson for Binance as part of the cryptocurrency market’s global advertising campaign. “Mr. Ronaldo’s promotions were posted on public websites, television and social media accounts accessible to plaintiffs throughout the country, including in Florida,” says the text.

The lawsuit comes after Changpeng Zhao, the founder and boss of Binance, reached an agreement with the Department of Justice, the Treasury and the Futures Exchange Commission (CFTC) to pay a record fine of 4,368 million dollars (about 4,000 million euros) for violating laws against money laundering and the regulation of securities markets. Additionally, in a federal court in Seattle (Washington), Zhao pleaded guilty to a crime and agreed to resign, but will be able to maintain shareholder control of the company. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, responsible for approximately 60% of centralized cryptocurrency spot trading.

Celebrities

The legal action filed in federal court for the Southern District of Florida alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance was “deceptive and unlawful.” Binance’s alliance with high-profile figures like Ronaldo, the plaintiffs claim, led them into costly and unsafe investments. “Evidence now reveals that the Binance fraud was only able to reach such heights