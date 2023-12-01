CALM CALM! THEY WILL BE IN THE RETURN 🟡🦅

André Jardine assured that Julián Quiñones does not have any injuries, he only suffered a cramp.

➡️ Like Henry Martín and Diego Valdés, they were changes out of precaution and to take care of them.

All three will be without problems with America on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/hGi162LQkq

