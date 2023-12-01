Club América was able to rescue the 2-2 draw against Club León in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, so everything will be decided in Mexico City. Unfortunately, Julian Quiñones He was unable to complete the match and asked for his replacement due to physical discomfort and it is not certain that he will be able to be back at the Azteca Stadium for the return leg.
The Águilas knew how to respond to the goals of the Fiera who took the initiative on two occasions, but the departure of the naturalized Mexican Colombian worried the coaching staff who will be uncertain if they will be able to count on him for the weekend, otherwise ‘Little head‘would be the one chosen to replace him.
Good news is that the Brazilian coach, André Jardineconfirmed that his injury is not serious, however, he announced that he will surely not be able to play the entire game, but that he could consider it to have some minutes and it will be defined in the moments before and/or during the game.
At the end of the match at a press conference, the strategist spoke about the situation of the footballer of South American origin.
“Julián had a cramp, but everything was fine. I imagined him playing the 90 minutes, but it is normal for someone who does not play in this time”
– André Jardine.
He pointed out that these types of injuries are normal, after a prolonged break where he also noticed that this affected his attacking players.
“The three of them, as well as Diego, Henry and Julián, this time without playing 90 minutes costs you a little. I didn’t see Diego so fresh. Having the bench that we have, we have to give those who come in time to get used to the game and to make a difference in the end,” he said.
If Quinones can’t come back Jonathan Rodriguez He will come in as a substitute, as he is a player who could very well be a starter and who usually responds whenever he has the opportunity thanks to his offensive contribution with his overflow, imbalance and goal-scoring nose.
This tournament he was only able to start six times, but he has good numbers with six goals in total and an injury kept him away from the fields in the first days of the tournament, that way there would be nothing new and the coach will be able to send a 4- 2-3-1 on the court.
It should be remembered that the overall tie favors the azulcrema team because they were leaders in the regular phase. The return duel will be this Saturday, December 2 at the Azteca at 7:00 p.m.
