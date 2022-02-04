The episode in the uphill Piano di Rocca. The City has been replacing some plants for some time to try to prevent cases like this

Genoa – A large branch broke off a tree this afternoon and swooped up climb Piano di Roccaa paved road that connects the stretch of Corso Dogali near the Albergo dei Poveri and via Kassala, between the Carmine and Castelletto. Fortunately, at that moment, no one was passing right there. While not far away someone heard the thud and ran to see what was happening. Several times the conditions of the trees in that area have been reported to the administration, however prevent dangerous situations. It should be remembered that in Castelletto there are operations to replace the older trees, which could present major lesions and cavities in the trunks. Some huge plants have been eliminatedfor example, from the Rossi Gardens of Corso Firenze, because they were considered dangerous.